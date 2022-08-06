Tavai suffered what appears to be a lower right leg injury during the Patriots' practice Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tavai was down on New England's practice field for a few minutes before having to be helped to the sidelines Thursday, but the exact severity of his injury is still unclear. The 25-year-old was also spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg and walking with a noticeable limp while observing the team's practice Friday, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. After signing with the Patriots last October, Tavai played at least 10 special-teams snaps in 12 of 13 games last season, but he served an overall minor defensive role with 14 total tackles during this span.