Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Relegated to special teams
Meyers was not targeted during Sunday's 34-13 win over Cincinnati and logged just seven offensive snaps during the contest.
Meyers was averaging 51.7 yards per game over his prior three outings, but New England went in a different direction Sunday. The Patriots are notorious for changing things up to suit the week's matchup, but -- after recording just one catch in Week 14 -- Meyers' seven offensive snaps Sunday seem like part of a downturn. He's a very tough play, especially against Buffalo's third-ranked pass defense Saturday.
