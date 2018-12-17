Patriots' James Develin: Catches two passes against Pittsburgh
Develin caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.
With that, Develin's improbable TD run comes to a halt. It's still possible that the Patriots' fullback will get some goal-line carries in the coming weeks, but when that doesn't happen, he doesn't see enough volume in other situations to make up for it.
