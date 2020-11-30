The Patriots placed Edelman (knee) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Edelman was already on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure late October to address a bone-on-bone issue in his knee, so he'll now have an additional layer of requisite medical clearances to progress through before being able to return. He has yet to resume practicing. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier Monday that Edelman "has made a lot of progress in the last couple of weeks" and said his recovery is being handled "day-by-day," per Ryan Hannable of WEEI 93.7, but those comments may not reflect the veteran receiver's current situation now that he's been placed on the COVID list.
