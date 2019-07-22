Patriots' Julian Edelman: Out three weeks with thumb injury
Edelman is expected to be out for the next three weeks with a thumb injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Spotted with a brace over his left thumb, Edelman reportedly will miss most or all of training camp. The missed practice time isn't a huge concern for a 33-year-old veteran with 115 regular-season games and 18 playoff appearances to his name. Edelman's absence should free up additional first-team work for a number of players, including N'Keal Harry, Maurice Harris and Braxton Berrios.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Extension includes $12 million guaranteed•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finalizing extension with Pats•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Snags Super Bowl MVP honors•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Totals 96 receiving yards•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moves to second in playoff catches•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finishes strong•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.