Patriots' Julian Edelman: Out three weeks with thumb injury

Edelman is expected to be out for the next three weeks with a thumb injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Spotted with a brace over his left thumb, Edelman reportedly will miss most or all of training camp. The missed practice time isn't a huge concern for a 33-year-old veteran with 115 regular-season games and 18 playoff appearances to his name. Edelman's absence should free up additional first-team work for a number of players, including N'Keal Harry, Maurice Harris and Braxton Berrios.