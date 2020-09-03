Rohrwasser's struggles in training camp may result in him being cut and veteran Nick Folk winning the Patriots' kicking competition, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Rohrwasser made only 55 percent of his field-goal attempts over New England's final five days of camp, which paled in comparison to Folk's 86 percent success rate over the same span. As the team looks to replace long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski, rather than immediately entrusting an inconsistent rookie in Rohrwasser, the veteran Folk may prove the preferred option. A decision on the matter is expected ahead of Saturday's 4:00 PM ET deadline to trim rosters for the regular season.