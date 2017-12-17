Patriots' Kenny Britt: In uniform Sunday
Britt is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, WEEI.com reports.
Britt gives the Patriots some added wideout depth with Chris Hogan out with a shoulder injury, but we'd like to see the team's recent signee get a full and productive game under his belt before recommending him as a fantasy lineup option.
