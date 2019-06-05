Patriots' Patrick Chung: Absent for minicamp
Chung (forearm) wasn't seen at Wednesday's minicamp, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Chung broke his arm during the super bowl, and that seems to be the most likely reason for his absence from mandatory minicamp. The 31-year-old was a great for the Patriots last season, making 84 tackles and one interception in 15 games during the regular season. It's unclear when Chung will make his return to the practice field this offseason.
