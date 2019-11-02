The Patriots have labeled Chung (chest) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Chung was limited at practice all week, and is looking like a game-time decision. He has been nursing this injury for roughly a month, and has missed one game as a result. Look for Duron Harmon to fill in at strong safety should he ultimately get ruled out.

