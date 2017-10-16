Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Records 11 snaps in Week 6
Dorsett was on the field for 11 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Dorsett logged three targets in the game, but did not record a catch. As long as Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola are healthy, Dorsett's role as the Patriots' clear-cut No. 4 wideout option is not a reliable source of fantasy production.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 20 snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Ready to go in Week 4•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs just seven snaps in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...