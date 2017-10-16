Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Records 11 snaps in Week 6

Dorsett was on the field for 11 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Dorsett logged three targets in the game, but did not record a catch. As long as Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola are healthy, Dorsett's role as the Patriots' clear-cut No. 4 wideout option is not a reliable source of fantasy production.