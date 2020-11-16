Burkhead rushed six times for 31 yards and caught four passes (five targets) for 35 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-17 win over Baltimore.

Damien Harris stole the show on offense with 121 rushing yards, but Burkhead thrived in his role a receiving threat out of the backfield. Even though the former dominated the carry shares, it is worth noting that the latter was also on the field when the Patriots got close to the goal line. The versatile veteran now has three rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores through nine games. Burkhead doesn't receive the volume of touches to be a reliable starting fantasy back, but his well-rounded skillset and nose for the end zone has utility in deeper formats and as a bargain DFS option.