Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week
Burkhead (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Earlier this week Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Burkhead is expected to return to action this weekend after missing last Saturday's win over the Titans. If Burkhead does indeed suit up against Jacksonville, he'd provide valuable depth behind lead back Dion Lewis, as well as another viable pass-catching offense out of the Patriots' backfield, which also includes change of-pace man James White and possibly Mike Gillislee (knee), who the team lists as questionable for Sunday's contest.
