Stevenson carries the ball 19 times for 172 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

The second-year back set a new career high in rushing yards for a game, topping the 161 yards he racked up against the Lions in Week 5 of this season, and Stevenson's 34-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead, seemingly setting the team up for a win before a disastrous final minute. Stevenson appeared to be completely over the ankle injury that limited him last week in Arizona, but he gets a tough matchup in Week 16 against a Bengals defense that has stifled the likes of Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry over the last month.