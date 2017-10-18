Play

McClellin (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

McClellin hadn't practiced since suffering a still-undisclosed injury during the opening days of training camp. The Patriots now have a three-week window to activate McClellin to the 53-man roster, starting Wednesday after his return to practice, or else he'll be required to finish the season on injured reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories