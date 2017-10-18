Patriots' Shea McClellin: Debuts at practice Wednesday
McClellin (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
McClellin hadn't practiced since suffering a still-undisclosed injury during the opening days of training camp. The Patriots now have a three-week window to activate McClellin to the 53-man roster, starting Wednesday after his return to practice, or else he'll be required to finish the season on injured reserve.
