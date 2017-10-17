Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that there is a "possibility" that McClellin (undisclosed) could return to practice this week, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

McClellin was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after missing most of training camp. Whether McClellin is back at practice this week or not, it is clear, given Belichick's optimism, that the linebacker is very close to making his return to the field. Expect another update on his status to come later in the week.