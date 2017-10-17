Patriots' Shea McClellin: Could return to practice this week
Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that there is a "possibility" that McClellin (undisclosed) could return to practice this week, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.
McClellin was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after missing most of training camp. Whether McClellin is back at practice this week or not, it is clear, given Belichick's optimism, that the linebacker is very close to making his return to the field. Expect another update on his status to come later in the week.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...