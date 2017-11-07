Patriots' Shea McClellin: Not expected to return following setback
McClellin landed on injured reserve due to a concussion and suffered a setback in his return to practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
The linebacker was eligible to return off injured reserve this week, but setback now puts McClellin's season in jeopardy. It looks like the Patriots will remain as cautious as possible with McClellin's injury given the nature of the setback, so it will be several weeks before he can even start to think about a potential return to the field, which seems unlikely to happen anyway.
