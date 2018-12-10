Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Costly misses Sunday

Gostkowski missed an extra-point as well as a 42-yard field goal attempt in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Gostkowski did make two of his field-goal tries in Week 14, but the missed extra point -- his first of the season -- was particularly costly in the team's one-point loss. He heads into Week 15 action with 112 points, which currently ranks fifth in the NFL.

