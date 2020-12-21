Gostkowski made all five of his extra-point attempts and made his lone field-goal attempt in Week 15 against the Lions.
The Titans offense operated efficiently and found the end zone regularly, limiting Gostkowski's opportunities. However, he was effective when called upon, nailing a 38-yard field goal. After a rocky start to the season, he has not missed a kick in any of his last five games.
