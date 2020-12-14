Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point attempts in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

Gostkowski nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired in the first-half. That continued his success with long-range attempts this season, as he has now made seven of eight kicks from more than 50 yards away. After a shaky start to the campaign, Gostkowski has not missed an extra point or field goal in any of his last four contests.