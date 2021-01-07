Gostkowski (reserve/COVID-19 list) is expected back Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, the kicker is slated to be "in the ramp up process" Thursday and if all goes well, Gostkowski will be in line to return to action for Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens.
