Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hip procedure on tap

Gostkowski will require season-ending surgery to address a left hip injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gostkowski, who the Patriots placed on IR on Wednesday, is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, but for now the Patriots will have to find a new kicker for the remainder of the current campaign.

