Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday
Gostkowski made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Gostkowski, who logged six points in the game, made a try from 28 yards out, with his first miss of the season (on 14 attempts) coming from 47 yards. Through six games, Gostkowski is on pace to rack up a fantasy-friendly 149 points this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits four field goals Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits 58-yarder Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three FG attempts in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points in opener•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three attempts Friday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...