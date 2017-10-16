Play

Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday

Gostkowski made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Gostkowski, who logged six points in the game, made a try from 28 yards out, with his first miss of the season (on 14 attempts) coming from 47 yards. Through six games, Gostkowski is on pace to rack up a fantasy-friendly 149 points this season.

