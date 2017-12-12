Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes both field-goal attempts Monday

Gostkowski made both of his field-goal attempts (from 46 and 33 yards) in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Gostkowski -- who added two extra points in the contest -- is now averaging exactly 10 points a game over the course of 13 contests, a pace that puts him second in scoring among NFL kickers, behind only Greg Zuerlein of the Rams (148 points).

