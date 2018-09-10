Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Picks off pass
Gilmore intercepted a pass in Week 1's victory against the Texans.
The cornerback additionally logged seven tackles and two passes defended. Gilmore remained on the field for each of New England's 74 defensive snaps, and looks to remain the primary option in the Patriot's secondary across from Eric Rowe.
