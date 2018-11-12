Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Records sack in loss
Gilmore posted four tackles (all solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Gilmore's sack Sunday was the first of his career. He's having another quality season for the Patriots and has been the team's top cover corner. Looking ahead, the Patriots have a Week 11 bye before taking on the Jets in Week 12.
