Patriots' Tom Brady: Bests Bears with three-touchdown day

Brady completed 25 of 36 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for six yards in Sunday's 38-31 triumph over Chicago.

No Rob Gronkowski (back), no problem. Brady was just fine without his star tight end, connecting with Julian Edelman for a nine-yard score on the opening drive and adding a five-yard touchdown to James White in the second quarter before hitting White again from two yards out in the fourth. A pair of special teams touchdowns certainly helped, but Brady was finally able to lead his team to its elusive first road win of the season. He could double his road wins total in Week 8 if things go right against the division rival Bills on Monday Night Football.