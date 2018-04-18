Patriots' Tom Brady: Hasn't made 2018 status official
Brady has not committed to playing in 2018, but he is expected to do so, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.
Brady and Rob Gronkowski's absence from the start of the offseason program is the latest sign of frustration with Bill Belichick's leadership, though it still would be surprising if either superstar decides not to play in 2018. Both players have worked under contracts worth far less than their true value in recent seasons, and it's possible they're hoping for raises before reporting to the team, though Brady probably has other reasons. He hasn't missed part of the offseason program since 2010, and he's never seemed too bothered by making a bit less money than other top quarterbacks. The 40-year-old has openly discussed the idea of playing until he is 45, hoping that his work with body coach Alex Guerrero will lead to rare longevity. The strained relationship between Guerrero and Belichick seems to be part of the problem, but it'll be shocking if that's actually enough to make Brady consider retirement.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent for start of workouts•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not bothered by Cooks trade•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Sets passing record in defeat•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Sports glove on throwing hand during media availability•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Stitches removed from throwing hand•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Carries no injury designation•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...