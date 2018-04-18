Patriots' Tom Brady: Hasn't made 2018 status official

Brady has not committed to playing in 2018, but he is expected to do so, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

Brady and Rob Gronkowski's absence from the start of the offseason program is the latest sign of frustration with Bill Belichick's leadership, though it still would be surprising if either superstar decides not to play in 2018. Both players have worked under contracts worth far less than their true value in recent seasons, and it's possible they're hoping for raises before reporting to the team, though Brady probably has other reasons. He hasn't missed part of the offseason program since 2010, and he's never seemed too bothered by making a bit less money than other top quarterbacks. The 40-year-old has openly discussed the idea of playing until he is 45, hoping that his work with body coach Alex Guerrero will lead to rare longevity. The strained relationship between Guerrero and Belichick seems to be part of the problem, but it'll be shocking if that's actually enough to make Brady consider retirement.