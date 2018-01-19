Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for AFC championship game
The Patriots list Brady (right hand) as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars after the QB logged a limited practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Though Brady fell short Friday of saying that he's confident about playing this weekend, replying "we'll see" when queried on the matter, NESN.com relays a report via Michael Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub that Brady needed four stitches around the knuckle of his throwing hand. Moreover, Felger suggested that it's not an issue that is expected to hamper the signal-caller much Sunday, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noting that the QB is said to be throwing the ball well. In any case, Brady's status should be monitored as Sunday's 3:05 ET kickoff approaches, but ultimately we expect him to play against Jacksonville.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Jams hand at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....