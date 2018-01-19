Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for AFC championship game

The Patriots list Brady (right hand) as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars after the QB logged a limited practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Brady fell short Friday of saying that he's confident about playing this weekend, replying "we'll see" when queried on the matter, NESN.com relays a report via Michael Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub that Brady needed four stitches around the knuckle of his throwing hand. Moreover, Felger suggested that it's not an issue that is expected to hamper the signal-caller much Sunday, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noting that the QB is said to be throwing the ball well. In any case, Brady's status should be monitored as Sunday's 3:05 ET kickoff approaches, but ultimately we expect him to play against Jacksonville.