Patriots' Tom Brady: Not bothered by Cooks trade

Brady isn't upset with the Patriots' decision to trade Brandin Cooks to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Cooks headed to Los Angeles and Danny Amendola to Miami, the Patriots have lost two of their top three receivers from last season, not to mention long-time starting left tackle Nate Solder (Giants). The team still has a downfield threat in Chris Hogan, while Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell are on track to return from knee injuries after missing all of 2017. There's also some potential further down the depth chart with former first-round picks Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kenny Britt, though none of the bunch has ever lived up to his draft status. Brady likely is counting on getting more help in the upcoming NFL Draft, where New England now owns four of the first 63 selections. It helps that the team has plenty of pass-catching talent at other positions, with Rob Gronkowski, James White and Rex Burkhead all coming off seasons in which they caught more than 65 percent of their targets. When all is said and done, Brady may miss Solder more than he misses Cooks or Amendola.