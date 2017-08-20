Patriots' Tom Brady: Sharp in limited action Saturday
Brady completed six of nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.
Brady was mostly sharp in his first taste of preseason action, although he did have a bit of good fortune when a first-quarter would-be interception on a pass intended for Chris Hogan was reversed on replay review. The future Hall of Famer was able to connect with prize offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks for the first time, while also completing passes to James White, Danny Amendola and Rex Burkhead, finding the latter for a 22-yard touchdown. Brady is likely to see a bump in playing time in next Friday's contest against the Lions, which figures to serve as his final prep for the regular season.
