Patterson (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Patterson landed on last week's injury report with the same hip injury and ended up catching one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles. His decreased role seemingly was a result of Amari Cooper's return to the lineup, rather than his own hip injury.

