Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited with hip injury
Patterson (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Patterson landed on last week's injury report with the same hip injury and ended up catching one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles. His decreased role seemingly was a result of Amari Cooper's return to the lineup, rather than his own hip injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: One touch vs. Eagles•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Good to go this week•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Fails to capitalize on increased snap count•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could benefit from added snaps Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Earns six targets in Week 14•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.