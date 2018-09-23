Raiders' Derek Carr: Commits two turnovers in loss to Dolphins

Carr completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 345 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Carr helped his team to a fast start by orchestrating a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, capping it off with a 12-yard pass to Jordy Nelson. His turnovers hurt the team, however, including a costly interception in the red zone as his team looked to take the lead with less than three minutes left on the clock. Carr posted a healthy yardage total once again and is averaging 312 passing yards per game through three weeks, but his 2:5 TD:INT ratio leaves a lot to be desired. He'll look to get going next week against Cleveland.