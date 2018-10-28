Raiders' Derek Carr: Gets renewed commitment from team
Carr was recently informed by the Raiders that the organization views him as their quarterback now and for the foreseeable future and has no intention of trading him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, citing sources.
Schefter's report affirms what coach Jon Gruden relayed to the media earlier in the week, but Carr should be further encouraged by Oakland officials apparently vouching similar support behind closed doors. The Raiders have already shipped out two cornerstone players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper this season and could remain active as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches, but any deals the club makes won't feature Carr. In a season of juiced-up quarterback production, however, Carr still looks like a below-average option in most fantasy leagues, especially now that one of his top wideouts in Cooper is out of the mix.
