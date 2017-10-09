Raiders' Derek Carr: Likely to return Week 6
Head coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that he believes Carr (back) will return to action Sunday versus the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
After suffering a transverse process fracture in his back in Week 4, Carr was handed a 2-to-6 week timetable to return. He appeared to expedite his recovery with limited participation in each practice last week and receiving a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Ultimately, he was termed inactive, but another week of rehab and reps will seemingly aid in Carr's ability to play. His activity level at Wednesday's practice will give a decent indication of his odds to suit up this Sunday.
