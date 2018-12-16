Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws one touchdown pass
Carr completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 263 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Bengals. He also lost a fumble in the 30-16 loss.
Carr completed just 55 percent of his passes and averaged a lackluster 6.9 yards per attempt. He salvaged his day with a few big pays downfield and a one-yard touchdown pass to Lee Smith in the second quarter. Carr was coming off back-to-back games with at least 285 yards and multiple touchdowns, so it's a big disappointing he wasn't able to keep it rolling in a favorable matchup. He'll look to bounce back next Monday night against the Broncos.
