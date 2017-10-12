Raiders' Derek Carr: Turns in limited practice
Carr (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Carr was limited in practice for the second straight day, there's been no indication that he's experienced any complications with the transverse process fracture that prevented him from suiting up in the Week 5 loss to the Ravens. Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area, Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing said he was "pleased" with how Carr has performed in practice the last two days, adding further fuel to the belief that the two-time Pro Bowler will be back under center Sunday against the Chargers. More information on that front should arrive following the Raiders' final practice of the week Friday.
