Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not expected to play Sunday

Jacobs -- who is dealing with both a skin infection and a lingering shoulder issue -- isn't expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

We'll circle back later Friday to see how the Raiders officially list Jacobs on their final Week 17 injury report, but at this stage, it looks like the team's rushing attack Sunday will be in the hands of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

