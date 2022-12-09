Hollins brought in two of four targets for 22 yards and rushed three times for 40 yards in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The veteran receiver was surprisingly the Raiders' second-leading rusher behind Josh Jacobs, and he was also the runner-up to Davante Adams in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Hollins' catch and yardage tallies were his lowest since Week 10, while his target total was his sparsest since Week 9. With Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) both potentially set to come off injured reserve for a Week 15 home battle versus the Patriots a week from Sunday, Hollins could see his volume remain modest for that contest.