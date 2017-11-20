Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Targeted 11 times Sunday

Crabtree caught six of 11 pass attempts for 51 yards in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Patriots. He also converted a two-point attempt.

While he led the team in receiving yards and targets in this one, he has only eclipsed the 60-yard mark once since Week 5, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. Still, he remains David Carr's favorite option through the air, and as such will at least be a solid option in PPR leagues. The 30-year-old has a difficult matchup against Denver's elite secondary in Week 12, but has a slew of better opportunities in the weeks following.