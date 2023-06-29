Witherspoon (hamstring) signed with the Rams on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Witherspoon was released by the Steelers in May after an injury-shortened 2022 campaign saw him only appear in four contests. The 28-year-old is expected to be ready during training camp, where he'll likely be competing for a depth role in the Los Angeles secondary.
