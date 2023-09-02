Skowronek may get most of his playing time on special teams this season, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Skowronek has been with the team for a few years and knows all the receiver positions in Sean McVay's offense, but the Rams prefer to keep him as a depth guy and get more speed/playmaking in the starting lineup. Cooper Kupp's lingering hamstring injury offers a path for Skowronek to play more on offense, though even then he might be just the fourth receiver behind Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.