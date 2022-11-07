Wagner recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and blocked a field goal in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
Wagner's blocked field goal in the second quarter was a highlight reel affair, as the linebacker leapt over two offensive linemen, then bounced back up and spiked down the incoming ball, stuffing Ryan Succop's 52-yard attempt. Wagner, who was on the field for every snap on defense for the seventh time in eight games, also stuffed the stat sheet with a team-leading 13 tackles, more than his previous two games combined.