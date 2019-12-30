Rams' Brandin Cooks: Fails to top 50 yards again
Cooks caught three of his five targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.
This was the seventh straight game Cooks was held below 50 receiving yards, and he only topped the arbitrary benchmark three times all season. Additionally, his 42 receptions and two touchdowns were both career-low marks. The Rams offense struggled for stretches of the season, and Cooks also suffered a concussion and missed two games, so the declined production is probably not entirely the result of Cooks' skill or play. However, Los Angeles leaning on its tight ends in the passing attack more in 2019 definitely took a toll on Cooks' numbers, and the wide receiver will likely have difficulty approaching his stat lines from the 2015-2018 seasons next year.
