Kupp (ankle) was present at Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Kupp has progressed to the point in which he can handle a full workload, as he only logged individual drills at the tail end of the Rams' offseason program in mid-June. The delay in on-field work was due to his recovery from November tightrope surgery he underwent on the high right-ankle sprain that brought an early end to his 2022 season. Prior to that point, Kupp was on pace for another huge season, accumulating 75 catches (on 98 targets) for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. As a result, he remains a top-end WR talent, despite the current state of the Rams offense.