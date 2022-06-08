Kupp agreed Wednesday with the Rams on a three-year, $80 million contract extension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old was already under contract for the next two seasons for more than $29 million, and he's now set to receive nearly $110 million from the Rams over the next five years. Kupp was the most productive wide receiver in the NFL in 2021, catching 145 of 191 targets for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games. He'll now get paid like one of the top receivers in the league.