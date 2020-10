Kupp caught five of seven targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

Most of that production came on a 55-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter as Kupp split the Giants' secondary for the final score of the day, and Jared Goff's only completion of longer than 20 yards. Kupp has found the end zone in consecutive games, and he'll look to continue that streak in Week 5 against a Washington defense that just had trouble containing Marquise Brown.