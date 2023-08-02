Kupp walked off the field of Tuesday's practice with medical staff due to a hamstring injury, and the team has not provided a timetable for his return, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The injury was sustained when Kupp came up short on a red zone route according to head coach Sean McVay. Look for the Rams to err on the side of caution with their star pass catcher going forward in order to ensure his health heading into the season and avoid a lingering issue. The 30-year-old entered camp as a full participant after only logging individual drills during the Rams' offseason program in mid-June while recovering from a high-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 season early.