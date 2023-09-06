Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Wednesday that Kupp's timetable for a return from his hamstring injury has yet to be determined, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Kupp is already ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks as he continues to deal with "some soft tissue stuff," per McVay. Beyond Week 1, the star wideout's status is unclear, with McVay noting Wednesday, "as far as a timetable, it could be anywhere between if we decide to put (Kupp) on IR, or it could be a couple of weeks." As long as Kupp is sidelined, Van Jefferson is expected to step into the Rams' No. 1 WR role, with Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua also in the mix to see added snaps, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic.