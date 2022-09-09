Kupp secured 13 of 15 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Kupp appeared to be about the only Rams offensive player that showed up for the start of the team's title defense, with his numbers pacing the team across the board. The sixth-year pro's performance, which included a four-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter, was a trademark effort reflective of the stellar chemistry he built last season with quarterback Matthew Stafford, who only seemed to enjoy any success when targeting Kupp on Thursday night. Kupp's next opportunity to build on his individually memorable season-opening performance comes in a Week 2 home clash with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 18.