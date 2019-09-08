Rams' Cooper Kupp: Targeted 10 times in season debut
Kupp caught seven of 10 targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.
After missing the final six games of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, the Rams got Kupp back in the flow early, providing him with double-digit targets for the fourth time in his career. None of those targets led to a completion of more than 10 yards and his 6.57 yards per catch were a career low, but there's likely a fair amount of rust being shaken off by Kupp and the Rams' offense as a whole after sitting out the preseason. Next up will be a NFC Championship Game rematch against the Saints in Week 2.
